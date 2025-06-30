Drake and Playboi Carti Tease New Track, Sparking Fan Frenzy and Speculation

ContestsEvents
Dawn Palmer-Quaife
A split image of Drake speaking onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on the left and Playboi Carti performing onstage at the STAPLES Center Concert Sponsored by SPRITE during the 2018 BET Experience on the right.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images / Ser Baffo/Stringer via Getty Images

Another collaboration between Drake and Playboi Carti could be just around the corner. 

Atlanta-based DJ Swamp Izzo recently premiered an unreleased track from the rappers at Zouk Los Angeles during an After Hours til Dawn Tour concert afterparty, which got fans talking about the track's potential release. 

Although Carti's voice was absent from the snippet, listeners got a taste of the Toronto rapper singing over a simple trap beat that samples "A House Is Not a Home" by eight-time Grammy Award winner Luther Vandross.

If the collab is really in the works, this would be the second official link-up between the "Hold On, We're Going Home" singer and the American rapper. The two first teamed up on "Pain 1993," a track from Drake's mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes that he dropped in May 2020. 

But when the Canadian hitmaker removed Carti's contribution from the final version of "No Face" in 2024, fans thought there was bad blood between them.

Carti fanned the flames of those speculations when he collaborated with Kendrick Lamar earlier this year. The Pulitzer Prize for Music award winner and Drake have a long-standing beef that has seen the release of several tracks to diss each other. 

Fans might never know if there was a falling out between Drake and Carti, who are both busy in the music world. 

While Drake is working on his upcoming solo album, Carti is touring with The Weeknd. The "Pain 1993" artists have not announced they're working together again, though fans are hopeful.

Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
