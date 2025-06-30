James Beard Finalist Opens Italian Restaurant in Historic Charlotte Home

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 05: Sam Hart (L) and guest attend the 2023 James Beard Restaurant And Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for The James Beard Foundation)

In a restored 124-year-old Queen Anne house, Sam Hart's new pasta spot Spaghett will start serving guests on July 11. The Fourth Ward location brings a mix of fresh pasta and drinks to this historic Charlotte district.

"At the end of the day, it's going to be a neighborhood restaurant first, and we want to make sure that we are accessible to everyone that is in the neighborhood around us," Hart said per Axios.

Fresh pasta takes center stage, with small plates at $14-15 and main dishes from the mid-$20s to upper-$30s. The kitchen, led by Chef Kendall Moore, keeps prices under $20 for pasta dishes.

"We're working hand-in-hand with our local producers, our farms — sourcing virtually everything from the Carolinas and within the region," Moore said per CharlotteFive.

Three dining rooms fit 44 guests in the old Morrison House. At the bar, Amanda Britton mixes drinks with local spirits. Their namesake cocktail blends Miller High Life beer with Aperol and fresh lemon.

Getting the building ready took work. New wiring went in, and water issues in the basement needed fixing. Yet the old wooden details stayed, with new touches that match the house's style.

Doors open Thursday to Monday, 5-10 p.m. When fall comes, guests can sit on a 14-seat patio. Want to eat here? Book two weeks ahead after 10 a.m., but some tables stay open for drop-ins.