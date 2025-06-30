Ludacris Updates Fans on ‘Fast and Furious’ Movie Ahead of the 25 Years Anniversary of the Franchise

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up again. Because just when you thought the Fast & Furious franchise had hit every gear, stolen every expensive car there is, and defied all the laws of Physics (almost), Ludacris drops in to remind us: they are still fast, furious, and not done.

As the franchise revs up to celebrate its 25th anniversary (yes, it’s old enough to rent its own getaway car), Ludacris has given fans a fresh update, and naturally, it’s as smooth and cool as his character, Tej.

Ludacris on the Fast and Furious’ 25th Anniversary

In an interview with People, the rapper revealed that he’s working on “new music” and “one more Fast and Furious because it's [the] 25-year anniversary” next year. He added, “So those are the two big things right now. But that whole 25-year anniversary is definitely a big one.”

The Fast & Furious franchise follows a group of individuals led by Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) who first started as illegal street racers but got involved in more high-stakes activities as fugitives. Ludacris joined the franchise in 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The “Money Maker” rapper said in a 2024 interview, “A lot of other franchises, they may end, but they don't really end. It's almost like the beginning of something new, so I don't feel like it'll ever truly end either, but you never know."

He also hinted last year that Fast X is not the last: “The last one was open-ended, so to speak. It kind of left people hanging. I feel like we are definitely going to come back at some point very soon to surprise everyone. Will it be the last? I don't know, but we shall see.”

Fast X: Part 2 is the End

Lead star Vin Diesel confirmed via an Instagram post early last year that the upcoming film is the end of the franchise. He started his lengthy caption with, “Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…”

He also thanked the fans whose “enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey” and that their “commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution.”

Diesel also said that the “grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.”