Register win tickets to the Braves vs Yankees game

For the “Braves vs Yankees" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 30th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on July 16th, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on July 17th, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Braves vs Yankees" game at Truist Park on July 20th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $66. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!