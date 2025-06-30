Register win tickets to the Braves vs Yankees game
Register for your chance to win tickets to see the Braves take on the Yankees on July 20th!
For the “Braves vs Yankees" Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 30th, 2025 and 11:59 PM on July 16th, 2025, by visiting www.power98fm.com and completing the online form. Station will randomly select winner on July 17th, 2025 and upon verification, winner will receive a pair of tickets to the "Braves vs Yankees" game at Truist Park on July 20th, 2025. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $66. One (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Otherwise, WPEG-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here!
