Paramount+ Drops New Five-Part Hip-Hop Documentary Series ‘Hip Hop Was Born Here’ with LL Cool J

Starting July 22, you can watch all five parts of Hip Hop Was Born Here on Paramount+. The series will first stream in the US, Canada, and select parts of Latin America.

The show tracks hip-hop's rise from block parties to global stardom through city streets and music studios. This isn't another regular music show. Hip-Hop icon LL Cool J steps in as the executive director and co-creator to guide viewers alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

As Hollywood Outbreak describes it, "the series is hosted by LL COOL J and promises to dive deep into the very essence of Hip Hop. We're talking about its creation, its evolution, and its massive, ongoing impact, not just as a musical genre, but as a global culture."

Music giants Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Method Man, and Rev Run share their stories and contributions to the culture on camera, as seen in the recently released trailer.

"Who would ever think that we could be world famous doing something that we love?" said Method Man near the end of the trailer. "I would've never imagined that."

The cameras roll through key spots in hip-hop history. You'll get to see DJ Kool Herc's park in the Bronx, where it all started, take center stage. More artists also break down their hits and spill untold stories from the early days that you haven't heard anywhere else.

The star-studded lineup for the series just keeps growing. Salt steps up from Salt-N-Pepa. Roxanne Shante brings her fire. Grandmaster Caz drops wisdom. New voices like Lady London and Crystal Caines also join in alongside veterans Jadakiss, Marley Marl, Sheek Louch, and Bimmy.

MTV Entertainment Studios is collaborating with Rock The Bells and Omaha Productions to release this groundbreaking series. Kirk Fraser is also entering the project as an executive producer, while Bruce Gillmer and Vanessa Whitewolf lead MTV's vision.

Want to watch it outside of North America? International fans won't have to wait long, either, as the show hits the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe, including Italy, France, Germany, and Switzerland, on July 23.