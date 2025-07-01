Police Warn of Cell Phone Theft Increase in South End Charlotte

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is warning residents and visitors in South End of cell phone thefts are increasing in the area. The recent surge in cell phone thefts seems to be targeting popular bars, restaurants, and areas where people are more likely to leave their phones unattended.

WCNC reports that the thefts are happening in an instant. People are stealing phones out of purses, pockets, tables, or sometimes directly from people's hands. CMPD is warning many patrons of the issue and to be on alert.

“If you put your phone down for just a moment, there are people that are out there that are targeting your cell phone, whether it be at your table, whether it be at the bar, whether it's sticking out of the back of your pants, there are people that are out there looking to take your phone.” CMPD Captain Christian Wagner said in a video. “So we're asking people to be really focused on where they have their phone, especially if they've been drinking. Make sure that you have it in a place that's secure.”

Bars in the area report that they have seen these crimes happen several times. Police are giving a few pointers to visitors and residents in the area to prevent the situation.

Safety Tips for Theft

Keep phones zipped away or in front pockets

Set up Find My iPhone (or Device) so that you can track its location if it is taken away from you

Memorize the passcode and have the serial number ready

Pay attention to your surroundings

“So just because you might have tracking software on your phone, doesn't mean you're going to be able to track it and recover it," Wagner said. "One person will take your phone and hand it off to another person, who's gone in moments."