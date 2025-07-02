‘Girlfriends’ Cast Reunites for New Pattern Commercial

ContestsEvents
Ms. Jessica
Actresses Jill Marie Jones, Persia White, Golden Brooks and Tracee Ellis Ross

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross reunited with her 'Girlfriends' castmates for the first-ever brand commercial for her haircare line, Pattern Beauty. 

In the commercial, Ross plays the "Chief CURLtender," creating custom product cocktails for curly, coily, and tight-textured hair. Ross hooks up a Pattern cocktail for her former co-stars, Golden Brooks, Jill Marie Jones, and Persia White.

Check out the Pattern commercial featuring the cast of 'Girlfriends' below.

