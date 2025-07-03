Charlotte Police Kick Off Drone Program To Help Emergency Response

Starting July 1, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police began seeking bids from makers of unmanned aircraft. Back in May, officials posted a request for flying machines to assist with crisis response, missing person cases, and crime monitoring.

"The drones would enhance public safety, improve response times, and optimize situational awareness during critical incidents," stated the city's listing on the state government portal per Government Technology.

California-based Skydio wants to submit a proposal. While specific technical requirements remain open, the city wants aircraft that can take off fast and fly from above.

When Chief Johnny Jennings announced the initiative in January, he stressed strict controls would prevent any mishandling of the technology.

Police forces across America keep adding these flying machines. Since 2016, when federal air rules took effect, the count has shot up to over 1,400 departments using them.

Just last month in Monroe, officers proved what these machines can do. Using a Paladin aircraft from Texas, they caught someone who ran into a wooded area.

The machines will tackle five key tasks: racing to urgent calls, watching crowds, finding lost people, checking traffic flow, and documenting evidence.