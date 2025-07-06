ContestsEvents
This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 6

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
July 6 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B, with many groundbreaking developments in these genres. One artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper 50 Cent, who was born in Queens, New York, in 1975. His 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', debuted atop the Billboard 200 and featured two No. 1 singles from the Billboard Hot 100: “21 Questions” and “In da Club.” Also born on this day in 1998 is rapper Comethazine, best known for his 2018 breakout single “Walk” from his debut mixtape, Bawskee. The track peaked at No. 20 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several iconic artists released some of their greatest albums on July 6:

  • 2010: American rapper Juvenile dropped his ninth album, Beast Mode. The follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2009 album, Cocky & Confident, peaked at No. 58 on the Billboard 200 and No. 13 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 
  • 2012: German rapper Cro released his debut album, Raop. It went to No. 1 on the German Albums chart, with all five of its singles slotting within the top 100 on the German singles chart. 
  • 2018: American rapper Meek Mill released his fifth EP, Legends of the Summer. Featuring guest appearances by PnB Rock, Jeremih, and Swizz Beats, it reached the Billboard 200's top 10, peaking at No. 9.

Cultural Milestones

Many landmark cultural moments happened on this day throughout the years:

  • 2016: Canadian rapper Drake equaled Michael Jackson's 1983 U.S. chart record. The star from Toronto's fourth album, Views, and its single, “One Dance,” had topped the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts for an impressive seven consecutive weeks. 
  • 2018: Rap superstar Future and producer Zaytoven released the Beast Mode 2 mixtape for streaming and digital download. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 6 has seen its share of difficult periods in the industry:

  • 2004: American R&B and soul songbird Syreeta Wright died of congestive heart failure at the age of 58. She was a long-time collaborator with music legend Stevie Wonder, to whom she was also married between 1970 and 1972. Their first collaborative single, “It's a Shame,” reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. 
  • 2005: Rap icon Lil' Kim was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for perjury and conspiracy. The rapper, who was convicted of the offense in March 2005, allegedly lied to a grand jury to protect her friends who were involved in a shootout outside a Manhattan radio station in 2001. In addition to the prison sentence, she was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine. 

July is a day that triggers nostalgia for hip-hop and R&B lovers worldwide. It has witnessed everything from seminal album releases and artists breaking chart records to the passing of a beloved R&B singer and the sentencing of a female rap icon. For these and many more reasons, it is a memorable date for fans of these genres.

