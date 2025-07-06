This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 6

July 6 is a remarkable date in hip-hop and R&B, with many groundbreaking developments in these genres. One artist whose birthday falls on this day is the American rapper 50 Cent, who was born in Queens, New York, in 1975. His 2003 debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin', debuted atop the Billboard 200 and featured two No. 1 singles from the Billboard Hot 100: “21 Questions” and “In da Club.” Also born on this day in 1998 is rapper Comethazine, best known for his 2018 breakout single “Walk” from his debut mixtape, Bawskee. The track peaked at No. 20 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA.