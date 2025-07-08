15-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Student Ever at Johnson C. Smith University

This fall, a 15-year-old whiz kid starts his college path at Johnson C. Smith University. Josiah Matthews steps into his freshman year as a computer science student, setting a new mark at the Charlotte, North Carolina, school.

Through quick-paced studies at Matthews Intellectual Academy, he blazed past standard school years. "I just remember doing third and fourth grades together," Matthews told WBTV News. His next sprint combined "fifth, sixth, and seventh grades together."

The campus won't feel strange to Josiah. His 17-year-old twin brothers, Zechariah and Isaiah, start with him this fall. Both twins picked spots in the school's marching band.

Music shaped his path to success. "In band, you have to be disciplined and well-focused to learn all the pieces of music, and that kind of translated into my schoolwork," he said.

Dr. Sheikia Talley, his mom and a past JCSU student, shaped his home studies. She told WBTV News: "He could comprehend. So, the more he could do, the more I gave him. I always challenged him to keep going."

The brothers will kick off their college time in the "Becoming Kings" summer program. Six weeks of skill-building and business connections await them before fall term starts.

The teen sees his early start as a spark for others. "It's really an accomplishment," he shared per WCCB Charlotte. "And, you know, other kids can look back on this and it can maybe motivate them."