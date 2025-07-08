Power 98 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort

From watching horror to living it, you and a guest could be on your way to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. Plus, enjoy Universal Orlando Resort’s four incredible theme parks including the new Universal Epic Universe. Experience it all with flights provided by Spirit.

*Travel must occur during the 2025 or 2026 Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights event dates to partake in the Halloween Horror Nights portion of the Prize. If not, this portion of the Prize will be forfeited in its entirety and no further or alternative compensation will be provided.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6 PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2025 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.