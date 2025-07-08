ContestsEvents
Power 98 Wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort

Sponsored By – Universal Studios From watching horror to living it, you and a guest could be on your way to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. Plus, enjoy Universal…

Universal Orlando Resort
Universal Orlando Resort

Sponsored By - Universal Studios

From watching horror to living it, you and a guest could be on your way to experience Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights. Plus, enjoy Universal Orlando Resort’s four incredible theme parks including the new Universal Epic Universe. Experience it all with flights provided by Spirit.

You could win a 4-night trip for 2 people, including:

  • Round trip flights to Orlando, Florida provided by Spirit
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations at Universal Cabana Bay Beach Resort
  • 1-Night General Admission to Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights*
  • Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park, plus 1-Day at Universal Epic Universe

*Travel must occur during the 2025 or 2026 Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights event dates to partake in the Halloween Horror Nights portion of the Prize. If not, this portion of the Prize will be forfeited in its entirety and no further or alternative compensation will be provided.

Halloween Horror Nights is a separately ticketed event. Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, dates, times, attractions, entertainment, and/or experience details are subject to availability, changes and/or cancellation without notice. Parks/attractions/entertainment, or access to events may close or be unavailable due to capacity and benefits are subject to change without notice. Free self-parking after midnight on all Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Free self-parking available after 6 PM for all guests on non-Halloween Horror Nights event nights. Other restrictions may apply. Cabana Bay Beach Resort TM & © 2025 UCF Hotel Venture II. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2025 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

