Charlotte’s Black-Owned Restaurant Scene Expands

The count of Black-owned food spots in Charlotte has shot past 115 in 2025. These kitchens dish up African spices, Caribbean heat, Southern comfort, plant-based meals, and classic American bites.

From quick street eats to sit-down meals, these spots fit every need. Diners pick between walk-ins, phone orders, web bookings, or app delivery. The spots dot Charlotte's map, stretching into Rock Hill, Fort Mill, and Concord.

African and Caribbean spots make up 22 kitchens. Soul food claims 18 spots, while 15 places whip up sweets and ice cream. More than 25 trucks roll through the streets. Some run brick shops, others show up at events and markets.

New spots keep popping up. Bird Pizzeria landed at 510 E. 15th St., bringing hand-tossed pies to North Davidson. Mad Dash picked 224 E 7th St. to flip their burgers and stack their fries.

The food wave hits the outskirts, too. Sweet Dough picked Fort Mill to bake fresh rings. Two Scoops Creamery now runs six shops, with fresh spots in Matthews and Concord drawing crowds.

Smart moves keep these spots running strong. Queen City Cheesesteaks and Nana Morrison's Soul Food jumped on web sales. Nacho Average Truck and Ve-Go Food Truck built fan bases through posts and stops.

Real tastes shine bright here. Abugida and Enat bring true East African plates. Mama Gee's and Royal African cook up Ghana and Nigeria's best bites, straight from old recipes.

Caribbean tastes grow bigger as Quidley's Delight joins the mix. Caribbean Hut runs two busy spots now. Soul food stays hot with Mert's Heart and Soul and Nana Morrison's packed tables.