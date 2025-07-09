NAACP Brings National Convention to Charlotte With Travel Plans Ready

The Charlotte Convention Center will host the NAACP's 116th National Convention this July 9-16. Thousands will gather at this mix of public and private sessions focused on civil rights work.

"The NAACP National Convention is an empowering and immersive experience held each year to celebrate our community's collective power," said the organization per The Charlotte Observer.

Adults can join for $200-$400, while youth tickets cost $100-$175. Though in-person only, select events will stream on the NAACP's YouTube channel.

Access couldn't be simpler. Nine covered decks and three open lots offer parking near the site. Book spots through SpotHero, or take the LYNX Blue Line, which stops at the center's door.

At The Hub, a free public space, visitors will find job fairs and music shows, plus spots to shop at Black-owned businesses. Saturday morning brings a special meet-up for young professionals at a nearby venue.

Key events pack the schedule: mental health talks on Friday, a Sunday celebration of Black women in law, and vital civil rights discussions on Monday. Special workshops will teach kids and teens about schools, health, and community action.

Streets stay open all week. Free shuttle buses will run from any hotel more than three blocks from the center.

Want to ride the LYNX? Buy tickets on your phone with the CATS-Pass app. Rideshare users can find their drivers on South College Street by the main doors.

This year's focus draws from Dr. King's powerful 1963 message: "The fierce urgency of now." These words still ring true today.