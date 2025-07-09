ContestsEvents
Nicki Minaj Unleashes Online Rant at Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation

Nicki Minaj reignites drama with Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z following a federal lawsuit update involving Megan’s tour crew.

Kayla Morgan
Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is never one to bite her tongue—and this week, she turned all the way up. The rap queen let loose on social media with sharp words aimed straight at Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation.

It all kicked off after a federal judge ruled not to dismiss a lawsuit against Megan and her team. A cameraman named Emilio Garcia is suing the “Savage” rapper and her management, claiming he was forced to watch her have sex in a car while on tour in Europe. Judge Gregory H. Woods reportedly said Garcia shared enough details to let the lawsuit move forward.

That’s when Nicki pounced. On Instagram, she threw a not-so-subtle jab: “What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law,” Minaj wrote, clearly throwing shade at Megan’s “Megan’s Law” lyric from her track “Hiss.”

She didn’t stop there.

“We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust.”

And over on X (formerly Twitter), Nicki chimed in again, this time addressing the cameraman’s claim directly.

“Being a gay man doesn’t give any woman the right to sexually grind on you or have sex in front of you,”
she posted. “I remember seeing someone grinding on their hair stylist & he seemed so uncomfortable.”

This isn’t new territory for Megan and Nicki. Back in January, the two went head-to-head with diss tracks—Megan dropped “Hiss,” and Nicki fired back with “Big Foot.” Things were icy then, and they’ve only gotten frostier since.

Nicki didn’t stop with Megan. She also took aim at Jay-Z and Roc Nation—again. She reposted a meme from 50 Cent about a rumored paternity case involving Hov.

“Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well,” Nicki wrote. “To God be the glory.”

She’s long accused Roc Nation of blackballing her because she chose to sign with Lil Wayne’s Young Money instead of joining their label. And she’s still salty about Jay supposedly picking Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year in New Orleans.

Nicki even claimed that Jay-Z owes her between $100 and $200 million—yes, million. She said she plans to give some of it back to her fans (a.k.a. the Barbz) to help pay for their school tuition, something she’s actually done before.

So far, Megan, Jay-Z, and Roc Nation haven’t responded publicly. But knowing Nicki, this probably isn’t the last we’ll hear about it.

Stay tuned. The Barbz are watching.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla Morgan
