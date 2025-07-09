Power Duo: How 50 Cent and Eminem’s Friendship Boosted G-Unit
In the world of rap, friendships can be tricky—beef today, collab tomorrow. But when it comes to 50 Cent and Eminem, their bond has stood the test of time. It’s more than music—it’s loyalty, business, and brotherhood. And thanks to that bond, G-Unit, 50’s rap crew, got a major boost.
Imagine your favorite rapper gets signed by the biggest artist in the world, gets a ton of support, AND drops a hit album right after. That’s basically what happened to 50 Cent.
Eminem Meets 50 Cent: A Game-Changing Cosign
Back in the early 2000s, Eminem was already a superstar. When he heard 50 Cent’s mixtape Guess Who’s Back?, he knew this was someone special.
“I had to meet this guy,” Eminem told Vibe in 2003. “I said, ‘This dude is gonna be the next big thing.’” Soon after, Eminem and Dr. Dre signed 50 Cent to Shady/Aftermath, and the rest is history.
G-Unit Gets a Glow-Up
50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ dropped in 2003, and it was an instant hit. Songs like “In Da Club” dominated the charts. But he didn’t forget about his crew. G-Unit, originally made up of 50, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo, became a major part of the movement.
With Eminem’s backing, G-Unit was able to release their own music under the G-Unit Records label, including the successful 2003 album Beg for Mercy. That project went multi-platinum, and the group’s gritty lyrics and street-ready image made them icons of early 2000s hip-hop.
Still Tight After All These Years
Their loyalty isn't just talk—Eminem even showed up during 50’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2022, proving their friendship is stronger than ever.
50 Cent and Eminem’s friendship was more than just mutual respect—it was a launching pad. Because of their tight bond, G-Unit got the spotlight, the funding, and the co-signs it needed to blow up. Without Em, 50 might’ve still made it—but it would've been a much tougher climb some would say.