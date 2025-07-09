ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Power Duo: How 50 Cent and Eminem’s Friendship Boosted G-Unit

In the world of rap, friendships can be tricky—beef today, collab tomorrow. But when it comes to 50 Cent and Eminem, their bond has stood the test of time. It’s…

Kayla Morgan
: (L-R) Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Eminem pose during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In the world of rap, friendships can be tricky—beef today, collab tomorrow. But when it comes to 50 Cent and Eminem, their bond has stood the test of time. It’s more than music—it’s loyalty, business, and brotherhood. And thanks to that bond, G-Unit, 50’s rap crew, got a major boost.

Imagine your favorite rapper gets signed by the biggest artist in the world, gets a ton of support, AND drops a hit album right after. That’s basically what happened to 50 Cent.

Eminem Meets 50 Cent: A Game-Changing Cosign

Back in the early 2000s, Eminem was already a superstar. When he heard 50 Cent’s mixtape Guess Who’s Back?, he knew this was someone special.

“I had to meet this guy,” Eminem told Vibe in 2003. “I said, ‘This dude is gonna be the next big thing.’” Soon after, Eminem and Dr. Dre signed 50 Cent to Shady/Aftermath, and the rest is history.

G-Unit Gets a Glow-Up

50 Cent’s debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ dropped in 2003, and it was an instant hit. Songs like “In Da Club” dominated the charts. But he didn’t forget about his crew. G-Unit, originally made up of 50, Lloyd Banks, and Tony Yayo, became a major part of the movement.

With Eminem’s backing, G-Unit was able to release their own music under the G-Unit Records label, including the successful 2003 album Beg for Mercy. That project went multi-platinum, and the group’s gritty lyrics and street-ready image made them icons of early 2000s hip-hop.

Still Tight After All These Years

Their loyalty isn't just talk—Eminem even showed up during 50’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in 2022, proving their friendship is stronger than ever.

50 Cent and Eminem’s friendship was more than just mutual respect—it was a launching pad. Because of their tight bond, G-Unit got the spotlight, the funding, and the co-signs it needed to blow up. Without Em, 50 might’ve still made it—but it would've been a much tougher climb some would say.

50 CentEminemEvergreen
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
G-Eazy performs onstage at Soundstorm 2024 on December 13, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
MusicG-Eazy’s Hip-Hop Sampling Strategy: Building on NostalgiaPhil Collins
DJ Khaled attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
MusicDJ Khaled’s Best Music Videos: Breaking Down His Most Expensive Productions and Celebrity CostsPhil Collins
Rapper MC Hammer performs onstage during the 40th American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicUnexpected Top Selling Rap Albums That Achieved Multi-Platinum StatusDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect