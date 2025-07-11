Charlotte Doubles Youth Job Program, Offers $23 Hourly Wage with Benefits

The city hired 25 recent high school grads for municipal work at $23 per hour plus benefits. This marks a sharp rise from last year's 17 hires in the Education to Employment program. New staff start their roles on July 14.

"Investing in our youth's talent development is a priority for the city," said Danielle Frazier, according to The City of Charlotte. "Participation in the program has doubled, creating more career opportunities for the younger workforce in our community."

Workers fill spots across seven city departments, from Aviation to Solid Waste. Jobs range from tree care to animal shelter work to street maintenance. The mix of roles spans 12 different job types.

The benefits package stands out. Staff get full medical coverage, paid time off, and retirement plans through both 401(k) and state pension systems. Plus, the city chips in for school costs.

"The City of Charlotte's Education 2 Employment program is a wonderful opportunity for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' graduates who want to pursue employment immediately after high school," said Superintendent Crystal L. Hill. "By accepting these offers of employment with the city, our graduates are improving their economic mobility right now and building a foundation for their future success."

Getting in wasn't simple. Applicants had to graduate in 2025, be at least 18 at the start date, and show drive to learn. Each went through a full interview process.

This push shows Charlotte's growing focus on building its workforce. The city runs several training paths, from hands-on learning to apprenticeships.