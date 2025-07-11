ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Sets Records, Sparks Cultural Phenomenon with Drake Diss

Kendrick Lamar has taken the music industry by storm with his viral diss track, “Not Like Us,” which aims at Drake. Since its release in May 2024, the chart-topping hit…

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Cindy Ord via Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar has taken the music industry by storm with his viral diss track, "Not Like Us," which aims at Drake. Since its release in May 2024, the chart-topping hit has become a cultural phenomenon overnight. It has achieved significant commercial success and broken multiple records. With over 10 million units sold in the U.S., a first for a diss track, "Not Like Us" is now eligible for diamond certification.

Records Broken So Far

"Not Like Us" quickly soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was certified 2x Platinum within two weeks and has become the fastest rap song to reach 300 million online streams in the past decade.

The catchy diss track is the longest-charting rap song on the Billboard Hot 100, highlighting its widespread popularity. Its success goes beyond the charts, with the track sweeping five GRAMMY awards. It scooped Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Impact Beyond the Lyrical Feud

"Not Like Us" has spurred an economic windfall for Compton-based restaurant Tam's Burgers. According to Complex, Lauro Hernandez and Bryan Noe, the restaurant's managers, reported a 40% surge in sales since the song's video featured the restaurant.

Thanks to its catchy beat, strategic release, and sharp lyrics, "Not Like Us" has sparked online debates, memes, and TikTok trends, demonstrating its impact beyond the feud. The track is now a Super Bowl anthem. Kendrick Lamar performed the diss track at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February 2025, further amplifying its cultural impact.

"Not Like Us" helped Kendrick launch the Grand National Tour with SZA, setting records for his album GNX and single "Luther". Spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and Chile, the tour became the highest-grossing joint tour in history.

The track has not failed to attract legal issues. Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation over the "Not Like Us" lyrics. The rapper claims they are false and damaging.

What the Future Holds

Moving on, the legendary rapper is working on a follow-up to his 2024 GNX album. Potential collabos are in the works, hinting at more innovative projects.

The track's milestone underlines Lamar's versatility. It demonstrates that he can succeed in both conscious rap and mainstream hits, cementing his legacy.

DrakeKendrick Lamar
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
Related Stories
Lil' Kim performs onstage with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 11Bianca Barratt
Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show at Levi's Stadium on February 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
Music“Hold Up” Beyoncé Song: Frame-By-Frame Analysis of the Iconic Music Video’s Symbolism and ImageryAmanda Bloom
A split image of Beyonce attending the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala on the left and Shakira attendingthe 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on the right.
MusicBeyoncé’s Singles and Albums: Her Most Impactful CollaborationsKristina Hall
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect