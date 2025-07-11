Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Sets Records, Sparks Cultural Phenomenon with Drake Diss

Kendrick Lamar has taken the music industry by storm with his viral diss track, "Not Like Us," which aims at Drake. Since its release in May 2024, the chart-topping hit has become a cultural phenomenon overnight. It has achieved significant commercial success and broken multiple records. With over 10 million units sold in the U.S., a first for a diss track, "Not Like Us" is now eligible for diamond certification.

Records Broken So Far

"Not Like Us" quickly soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was certified 2x Platinum within two weeks and has become the fastest rap song to reach 300 million online streams in the past decade.

The catchy diss track is the longest-charting rap song on the Billboard Hot 100, highlighting its widespread popularity. Its success goes beyond the charts, with the track sweeping five GRAMMY awards. It scooped Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Impact Beyond the Lyrical Feud

"Not Like Us" has spurred an economic windfall for Compton-based restaurant Tam's Burgers. According to Complex, Lauro Hernandez and Bryan Noe, the restaurant's managers, reported a 40% surge in sales since the song's video featured the restaurant.

Thanks to its catchy beat, strategic release, and sharp lyrics, "Not Like Us" has sparked online debates, memes, and TikTok trends, demonstrating its impact beyond the feud. The track is now a Super Bowl anthem. Kendrick Lamar performed the diss track at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February 2025, further amplifying its cultural impact.

"Not Like Us" helped Kendrick launch the Grand National Tour with SZA, setting records for his album GNX and single "Luther". Spanning North America, Europe, Australia, and Chile, the tour became the highest-grossing joint tour in history.

The track has not failed to attract legal issues. Drake is suing Universal Music Group for defamation over the "Not Like Us" lyrics. The rapper claims they are false and damaging.

What the Future Holds

Moving on, the legendary rapper is working on a follow-up to his 2024 GNX album. Potential collabos are in the works, hinting at more innovative projects.