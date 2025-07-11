Panthers Announce Fan Fest Coming to Bank of America Stadium with $5 Tickets

Bank of America Stadium will host the Panthers' Fan Fest on August 2 at 6:30 p.m. This marks the only chance for fans to watch the team's practice before the season starts.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Fans can watch players run drills and catch passes on the field. Music fills the air throughout the night. When darkness falls, the sky lights up with fireworks while lasers dance across the stadium walls. Each $5 ticket helps support Panthers Charities.

The event returns to Charlotte this time around. Last year, fans had to trek to Clemson's Memorial Stadium. With no training camp access this year, Fan Fest takes on special meaning.

"We need to act quickly to protect the building from further damage," said Quin Snyder, according to The Charlotte Observer.

Construction of a new field house blocks fan access to training camp both this year and next. Before regular games start, fans will only get two other chances to see the team (during home games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh).

PSL owners get first pick at tickets. The pre-sale starts July 10 at 10 a.m. for Panthers and Charlotte FC holders. The next day at 10 a.m., Ticketmaster opens sales to everyone else.

Fans will watch quarterback Bryce Young throw passes to first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan. Rookie players start camp on July 21, with seasoned players arriving the next day.