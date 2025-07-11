Panthers Team Up with Telemundo to Air 2025 Preseason Games in Spanish for First Time

Starting next year, Spanish broadcasts will bring Panthers preseason action to viewers across the Carolinas. Three games in August 2025 mark this first-time offering on Telemundo stations.

"This partnership with Telemundo is an exciting opportunity to bring Panthers football to even more households across the Carolinas," said Kristi Coleman, chief executive officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Panthers team president, according to The Desk.

The schedule starts at home against Cleveland on August 8. Next comes a trip to Houston on August 16. The final match puts Pittsburgh in Charlotte on August 21.

Viewers can watch on six local stations: WDKT-LD serves Greenville, WTES broadcasts to Columbia, WZCH covers Charleston, WXIV reaches Myrtle Beach, WTWL transmits to Wilmington, and WTGC sends signals to Greenville, North Carolina.

Behind the mic, veteran broadcaster Carlos Ramirez will call the action. His NFL know-how stems from work at Telemundo Network, NFL Network, and ESPN. Ariana Figueroa joins him with expert analysis.

"This is about more than football — it's about building inclusive experiences that resonate with our Spanish-speaking viewers," said Susan Sim Oh, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations at Gray Telemundo Affiliate Station Group.