ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mariah Carey Drops Surprise ‘Type Dangerous’ Remix EP

Mariah Carey just reminded us she’s still the queen of surprises and shade. On Friday, July 11, the music legend quietly released “Type Dangerous – The Remixes,” an unexpected EP…

Kayla Morgan
Mariah Carey performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mariah Carey just reminded us she’s still the queen of surprises and shade.

On Friday, July 11, the music legend quietly released “Type Dangerous - The Remixes,” an unexpected EP packed with star power. Fans got a treat with new versions of the track featuring Method Man, Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Brazilian pop star Luísa Sonza. Mariah made the announcement with a casual post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Type Dangerous - The Remixes 🔥 Out Now!! Which one is your fave??”

The remix pack breathes fresh life into “Type Dangerous,” which dropped on June 6 as the first single off her upcoming (and still untitled) 16th studio album. According to Billboard, the new album will feature 11 or possibly 12 songs, including the emotional ballads Mariah is famous for, plus a “summery single” she’s already teasing. It’ll be her first full-length album since 2018’s Caution.

But music wasn’t the only thing putting Mariah in the headlines this week.

During a red carpet moment on July 7, an off-camera interviewer asked her what she thought of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding. Her deadpan answer?

“I wasn’t there.” When the reporter tried to dig further and asked if she was invited, Mariah didn’t miss a beat:

“Oh, don't turn this into that,” she snapped, before gracefully walking off.

Fans were loving it. One commented,

“She’s always so diplomatic. People think she’s giving low-key attitude but she’s just being honest and straightforward.”

Between the surprise music drop and that classic diva response, Mariah Carey is clearly still in her own league—and we’re all just lucky to witness it.

Mariah Carey
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Kid Cudi attends the Shorts: Playlist during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on June 07, 2025 in New York City.
MusicKid Cudi Announces FREE Album: A Bold, No-Skip Experience Premiering August 22Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City.
MusicTwitch Star Kai Cenat Reveals A Boogie, Nino Paid, Lil Uzi Vert as Dream Record Label ArtistsQueen Quadri
/Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center // Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game
MusicVerses, Videos & Vibes: Our Favorite Drake and Justin Bieber MomentsKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect