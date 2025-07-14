Mariah Carey Drops Surprise ‘Type Dangerous’ Remix EP
Mariah Carey just reminded us she’s still the queen of surprises and shade. On Friday, July 11, the music legend quietly released “Type Dangerous – The Remixes,” an unexpected EP…
On Friday, July 11, the music legend quietly released “Type Dangerous - The Remixes,” an unexpected EP packed with star power. Fans got a treat with new versions of the track featuring Method Man, Big Sean, DJ Snake, and Brazilian pop star Luísa Sonza. Mariah made the announcement with a casual post on X (formerly Twitter):
“Type Dangerous - The Remixes 🔥 Out Now!! Which one is your fave??”
The remix pack breathes fresh life into “Type Dangerous,” which dropped on June 6 as the first single off her upcoming (and still untitled) 16th studio album. According to Billboard, the new album will feature 11 or possibly 12 songs, including the emotional ballads Mariah is famous for, plus a “summery single” she’s already teasing. It’ll be her first full-length album since 2018’s Caution.
But music wasn’t the only thing putting Mariah in the headlines this week.
During a red carpet moment on July 7, an off-camera interviewer asked her what she thought of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding. Her deadpan answer?
“I wasn’t there.” When the reporter tried to dig further and asked if she was invited, Mariah didn’t miss a beat:
“Oh, don't turn this into that,” she snapped, before gracefully walking off.
Fans were loving it. One commented,
“She’s always so diplomatic. People think she’s giving low-key attitude but she’s just being honest and straightforward.”
Between the surprise music drop and that classic diva response, Mariah Carey is clearly still in her own league—and we’re all just lucky to witness it.