UNO Social Club Heading to Las Vegas, Locations Soon Across U.S.

That’s right, everyone’s favorite card game is heading to Las Vegas. When you think Las Vegas, you don’t always think UNO, but that’s all about to change. The popular card…

That's right, everyone's favorite card game is heading to Las Vegas. When you think Las Vegas, you don't always think UNO, but that's all about to change. The popular card game will be the new main attraction in Sin City with venues planned nationwide.

Newsweek reports that Palms Casino Resort is opening the first "UNO Social Club" just off the strip. More UNO Clubs are expected to be opened across the U.S. later this year. When news broke, social media broke out into a frenzy with fans excited to take their love for the game to a new level.

It's unclear whether or not players will get to gamble throughout the game, but that didn't stop them from anticipating it.

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

Although the game is a popular household card game, fans are beginning to wonder what the rules will be. If you have ever played UNO at home, then you know how serious this will soon become.

Newsweek reports the UNO Social Club will feature multiple game tables, new extensions, and a personal UNO game dealer. The UNO decks will include UNO Golf, UNO Teams, and UNO Show 'em No Mercy.

Who's ready to take their UNO skills to the next level?

