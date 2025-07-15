ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fans Complain During Kanye West Shanghai Concert, Demand Refund

Well, it looks like Yeezy’s latest stop in Shanghai didn’t quite go well. Kanye West performed at Shanghai Stadium over the weekend. The much-hyped concert was supposed to be a triumph, or a…

Yvette DeLaCruz
Kanye West attends the runway for Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week wearing a black coat.
Photo by Randy Brooke/Getty Images

Well, it looks like Yeezy’s latest stop in Shanghai didn’t quite go well. Kanye West performed at Shanghai Stadium over the weekend. The much-hyped concert was supposed to be a triumph, or a chance to remind us that in spite of some of his questionable behavior -- including his and his wife’s scandalous Grammy Awards appearance, his hate-filled rants on X, and letting his daughter, North, be on the same song with Diddy -- he is still a brilliant rapper.  

However, based on the feedback from fans who attended the show, it was anything but.  

Kanye West Fan: “Worst Concert I’ve Ever Been To”  

Page Six reported that numerous fans complained about West’s lackluster performance during the show. One fan tweeted that the rapper was more than 45 minutes late. They added, “So I’ve been a fan of Kanye West since I was a teen. MBDTF opened my ears to the sonics in music. Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better.”  

The same fan had a series of tweets detailing what went wrong during the concert, including that West was mostly lip-syncing and randomly walking off-stage and re-appearing multiple times, and disappeared for more than 20 minutes during the encore. The fan also tweeted that the “Gold Digger” rapper seemed “genuinely disengaged” and “stopping mid-songs whenever he felt over them. He’d just stop midway (like during Stronger and Power) and just say ‘ok next one.’”  

The fan also paid $260 for a ticket and claimed that nobody could see the rapper closely, even the VIPs, because he “wore a mask the entire show.” They ended their list of complaints with “@kanyewest you should not tour. It’s not for you. Stick to the studio. Drop surprise albums and be that guy. I’m the biggest supporter of (most of) your work. You waste people’s time, excitement and money by pretending that you’re a performer.”  

Fans Demand Refund  

Video footage of concertgoers chanting for a refund in their native language also circulated online. The incident happened when West was already 40 minutes late.  

West thanked his fans in China by posting on X (hard to imagine he missed the tweets about the fans’ complaining). He wrote, “Thank you to my fans in China and the Chinese government The energy was amazing Love all of you forever Can’t wait till the next show.”  

The controversial rapper is scheduled to have shows in Slovakia and Korea this month. 

Kanye West
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Storytellers – Pharrell Williams With Minya Oh - 2022 Tribeca Festival
MusicPharrell Williams Gets Knighted, French StyleKayla Morgan
Stevie Wonder attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicStevie Wonder Shuts Down ‘Fake Blind’ Rumors With Powerful MessageKayla Morgan
Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
MusicHard Drives With Beyoncé’s Music Stolen From Dancer’s SUV in AtlantaKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect