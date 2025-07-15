Fans Complain During Kanye West Shanghai Concert, Demand Refund

However, based on the feedback from fans who attended the show, it was anything but.

Kanye West Fan: “Worst Concert I’ve Ever Been To”

Page Six reported that numerous fans complained about West’s lackluster performance during the show. One fan tweeted that the rapper was more than 45 minutes late. They added, “So I’ve been a fan of Kanye West since I was a teen. MBDTF opened my ears to the sonics in music. Was hard to get tix for him in Shanghai but got it. Was hyped af. Couldn’t even sleep night before. But. Worst concert I’ve ever been to. @kanyewest u can be better.”

The same fan had a series of tweets detailing what went wrong during the concert, including that West was mostly lip-syncing and randomly walking off-stage and re-appearing multiple times, and disappeared for more than 20 minutes during the encore. The fan also tweeted that the “Gold Digger” rapper seemed “genuinely disengaged” and “stopping mid-songs whenever he felt over them. He’d just stop midway (like during Stronger and Power) and just say ‘ok next one.’”

The fan also paid $260 for a ticket and claimed that nobody could see the rapper closely, even the VIPs, because he “wore a mask the entire show.” They ended their list of complaints with “@kanyewest you should not tour. It’s not for you. Stick to the studio. Drop surprise albums and be that guy. I’m the biggest supporter of (most of) your work. You waste people’s time, excitement and money by pretending that you’re a performer.”

Fans Demand Refund

Video footage of concertgoers chanting for a refund in their native language also circulated online. The incident happened when West was already 40 minutes late.

West thanked his fans in China by posting on X (hard to imagine he missed the tweets about the fans’ complaining). He wrote, “Thank you to my fans in China and the Chinese government The energy was amazing Love all of you forever Can’t wait till the next show.”