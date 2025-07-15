This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 15

Many events that occurred on July 15 remain in the thoughts of countless hip-hop and R&B lovers. On this date in 2008, American hip-hop star Nas released Untitled, originally named Nigger. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Some hip-hop and R&B artists also celebrate their birthdays on July 15. Among them are Jim Jones, Millie Jackson, Stokley Williams, and the late JayDaYoungan, who died from a gunshot wound in July 2022.