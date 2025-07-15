This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 15
Many events that occurred on July 15 remain in the thoughts of countless hip-hop and R&B lovers. On this date in 2008, American hip-hop star Nas released Untitled, originally named Nigger. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and received Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Some hip-hop and R&B artists also celebrate their birthdays on July 15. Among them are Jim Jones, Millie Jackson, Stokley Williams, and the late JayDaYoungan, who died from a gunshot wound in July 2022.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
On July 15, several artists made headlines with the release of new music.
- 1997: Missy Elliott released her debut album, Supa Dupa Fly. While the album snagged the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, it debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2025, Spin magazine ranked “Supa Dupa Fly” as Missy Elliott's best album.
- 1998: Ludacris released "Ho" from his debut album, Incognegro. This was the album's first track and paved the way for his future success in the music industry.
- 2007: Prince, one of the most influential figures in R&B history, dropped Planet Earth, his 32nd studio album. He gave it to the UK's The Mail on Sunday newspaper for free. The attention this received possibly contributed to the album's success. It debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling more than 90,000 copies in its first week.
- 2014: Reks released his eighth studio album, Eyes Watching God. It included 17 tracks, which many listeners regarded as some of his best music.
Cultural Milestones
Numerous events that took place on July 15 have had a significant influence on hip-hop and R&B culture.
- 2017: Kendrick Lamar blew fans away with his performance at the Toyota Center in Houston. The rapper was on The DAMN. Tour, his first headlining arena tour to promote his fourth studio album, DAMN. It brought in over $70 million, highlighting the hip-hop artist's growing influence.
- 2023: Bulgaria's Varna Hip-Hop Festival commemorated the region's hip-hop culture and progress. The event had a diverse lineup that included well-known rappers, such as Lil Pump, 100 KILA, and Mikano.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Unfortunately, July 15 has witnessed some troubling events that have altered the hip-hop and R&B landscape.
- 1990: Trouble T-Roy, a 22-year-old hip-hop dancer, died in Indianapolis, Indiana, after an accidental fall while fooling around after a performance. He was on tour with the American hip-hop group Heavy D and the Boyz.
- 2001: Anthony Ian Berkeley, known as Poetic, died at the age of 36 from colon cancer. He was a founding member of Gravediggaz, the group that pioneered the horrorcore lyrical style. Despite battling cancer, Poetic contributed to the group's third and final album, Nightmare in A-Minor, released five weeks after his death.
- 2015: The U.S. Marshals arrested the American rapper known as Young Thug. He'd allegedly threatened to shoot a security guard at Perimeter Mall, Georgia, on July 7.
With birthdays, new album releases, performances, arrests, and deaths, July 15 has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on hip-hop and R&B fans worldwide.