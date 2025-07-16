Charlotte Nonprofit Gets Furniture to Over 5,500 People in Need During 2024

Through 1,406 home visits in 2024, Beds for Kids supplied essential furniture to 5,514 Charlotte residents. This marks a striking 40% increase from the previous year. The group works alongside 76 local organizations to assist families lacking basic home items.

Two bustling warehouses store both gifted and purchased items. MattressGrove pitches in by offering mattresses at cost price, while adding monthly support to keep operations going.

"We need to know furniture poverty exists," said Lauren Evans, according to The Charlotte Ledger. "I do believe it's solvable, and I do believe we are a huge part of the nonprofit ecosystem here in Charlotte."

A dedicated staff of 13 handles everything, from accepting gifts to making deliveries. Their impact grew sharply between 2022 and 2023, with deliveries up 30%. Then 2024 brought even bigger gains.

"We pride ourselves on delivering with dignity, making sure that these families understand that they're important, that they matter, they're working hard, and that they deserve all the things that they can achieve," Evans said.

One success story stands out: a mom with five kids got beds in June. They had slept on the floor for weeks after losing their home. Evans shared the mom's words: "She just kept saying to me, 'I just can't give up. I've got my kids, and I just can't give up.'"

Since 2011, they've stepped up as a key helper for Charlotte families needing basic items. Partner groups spot those who need assistance and send them help.