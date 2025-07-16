ContestsEvents
Ciara’s Power Anthems: The Ultimate Soundtrack for Self-Love and Strength

Ciara’s top tracks for owning your power, walking tall, and turning up the volume on self-worth and independence.

Kayla Morgan
Host Ciara speaks onstage during Billboard Women in Music 2022 at YouTube Theater on March 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Songs That Celebrate Confidence, Growth, and Being Unapologetically You

Ciara doesn’t just make hits—she makes statements. Whether she’s calling out double standards or leveling up in life and love, her music has long celebrated self-worth, confidence, and resilience. These aren’t just songs you dance to. They’re songs that help you stand taller.

Across two decades, Ciara has carved out a space in music for women to feel bold, beautiful, and in control. Here are the tracks that continue to define her as a voice for independence and empowerment.

“Like a Boy”

Calling Out Double Standards

In this breakthrough single, Ciara flips the script, imagining what relationships would look like if women acted the way men often do.

“What if I, had a thing on the side? Made you cry? Would the rules change up or would they still apply? If I played you like a toy. Sometimes I wish I could act like a boy.”

“Level Up”

Your Personal Growth Anthem

“Level Up” isn’t just a viral hit—it’s a mission statement. With its booming beat and unshakable message, Ciara reminds listeners to keep growing, keep pushing, and never settle.

“I just keep elevating / No losses, just upgrading.”

“Da Girls”

For the Women Who Handle Business

One of Ciara’s more recent releases, “Da Girls” champions strong women who uplift one another, stay true to themselves, and move through the world with purpose.

“Bossin’ in a world of men / I’m doin’ it for da girls.”

“1, 2 Step” (feat. Missy Elliott)

Confident, Cool, and Unapologetic

It’s easy to dance to, but “1, 2 Step” is also full of swagger. Ciara takes up space with style, while Missy Elliott’s feature adds another layer of fearless confidence.

“I shake it like Jello, make the boys say hello / ’Cause they know I’m rockin’ the beat.”

It’s not just a club track—it’s an early sign that Ciara came into the industry knowing her worth.

“Rooted” (feat. Ester Dean)

Pride, Power, and Purpose

Written and released just after the birth of her third child, “Rooted” is a love letter to Black identity and resilience. It blends cultural pride with personal strength.

“Young girl, stay rooted / I done planted my seeds now I'm rooted."

“I Bet”

Finding Strength After Heartbreak

“I Bet” shows a more vulnerable side of Ciara, but it’s still rooted in empowerment. After a breakup with rapper Future, she reclaims her voice.

“I bet you start loving me / Soon as I start loving someone else.”

The message? Walk away when you need to. You’re still whole, and you’re still worthy.

More Than Music—It’s a Mindset

These songs reflect Ciara’s commitment to living life with purpose, passion, and pride. Her message is consistent, clear, and powerful:

Whether you’re stepping into a new chapter or just need a reminder of your worth, Ciara’s music has a track for that. It’s more than a playlist—it’s a blueprint for confidence.

