Mattamy Homes Plans 413-Unit Development in Fort Mill

A new housing project is coming to Fort Mill, South Carolina. Mattamy Homes, based in Canada, wants to build Williams Reserve: a mix of 220 units for retirees, 113 houses, and 80 townhomes.

Town officials will check the plans for the 1443 Williams Road site next month. First, the planning board looks at it on July 15. Then the town council makes its choice on Sept. 22. The site spans two acres of woods, which opens up to 25 more acres for building.

Studies show builders will finish the work in 2029. The spot sits where Williams Road meets Fort Mill Parkway. The Hinson family group owns this land, plus 55 more acres close by.

This isn't the first try at building here. Four years back, a different plan called Crossroads wanted to mix shops with homes. Though town leaders said yes, nothing ever got built.

Other building projects are popping up around Fort Mill, too. Clear Springs Development aims to split 34 acres into three parts at 902 Steele St. The biggest chunk, 29 acres, will hold a new school for young kids, paid for by $204 million in public money.

At the same time, Harris Teeter is changing its plans for the new Catawba Ridge Market store on Fort Mill Parkway. The big 64,000-square-foot store will get two new covers outside. They might pick different colors for the walls, too.