Matthews Habitat for Humanity Reaches $1 Million in Essential Home Repairs

The Critical Home Repair Program by Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity has hit a major mark: $1 million in fixes that keep local families in their homes. These repairs give struggling homeowners a chance to stay put.

Starting in 2019 with money from a Community Development Block Grant, the work grew through a partnership with Mecklenburg County. "This milestone reflects the incredible collaboration of local government, regional agencies, and community partners who believe in the power of preserving affordable housing," said Natisha Rivera-Patrick, president and CEO of Greater Matthews Habitat, according to The Charlotte Weekly.

Workers fix what matters most. They put on new roofs when old ones fail. They make floors safe to walk on. For those who can't move around easily, they add special features. Not even COVID-19 stopped the work.

The fixes happen in Matthews, Mint Hill, and parts of Stallings within Mecklenburg County. When people meet the rules, they pay nothing for the work.

Rules are simple but firm. Own your home for at least a year. Have your name on the deed. Stay there five more years. Keep insurance current. Pay your taxes on time.

Bad wiring gets fixed. Broken pipes get mended. Cold houses get heat again. Money comes from many places: grants, public funds, and gifts from people who want to help.

It takes teamwork to make it all happen. Matthews and Mint Hill pitch in. So do Mecklenburg County officials and the Centralina Council of Governments. Each group plays its part.

Most help goes to older folks, those who served in the military, and people who need extra care. The big idea? Keep them safe at home, right where they want to be.