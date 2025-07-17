Eazy-E’s Mentorship Helped Launch Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Stardom in Their Early Years

ContestsEvents
Queen Quadri
A split image of Eazy-E from N.W.A. performing during the 'Straight Outta Compton' tour at the Mecca Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in June 1989 on the left and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony attending The Recording Academy's 2024 Special Merit Awards Ceremony at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on February 03, 2024 on the right.
Raymond Boyd via Getty Images / Rodin Eckenroth/Stringer via Getty Images

In Cleveland, Eazy-E signed Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Ruthless Records. His backing transformed five street rappers into stars.

The deal changed everything. "For Krayzie Bone, the first meeting with rap legend Eazy-E wasn't just a pivotal moment — it was the spark that ignited Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's revolution in hip-hop," noted Black America Web.

They met in Cleveland when times were hard and jobs were scarce. The group had been working to put their name on the map, and then the small but mighty Eazy-E, standing just 5'3", saw raw their talent where others missed it. His sharp eye for skill set him apart in the music world and helped kick off Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's hip-hop career.

Under his watch at Ruthless Records, the group learned fast. Studio time sharpened their skills. Music pros shaped their sound. Each day brought new lessons about the business.

While appearing on Black America Web, Krayzie Bone shared how "As a mentor, he offered guidance on navigating the music industry, from honing their distinctive melodic rap style to teaching them about professionalism and persistence."

He pushed them to grow while keeping their street roots. His sudden death in 1995 cut short their time together, but his impact lived on.

The wisdom Eazy-E shared stuck with them through the years. His trust in their style paid off big. With his push and the power of Ruthless Records behind them, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony shot to the top of the charts. Their mix of speed-rap and melody changed hip-hop forever.

You can watch the full My First Time story featuring Krayzie Bone now on YouTube.

Eazy-EKrayzie Bone
Queen QuadriWriter
