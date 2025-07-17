Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: July 18-July 20

Charlotte's weekend schedule offers a diverse range of entertainment options. You can go to the fabulous Werkin Girls Drag Show or check out a Charlotte Knights game, among many other events. You can also celebrate culture at the Festival Colombiano Multicultural or catch live music, comedy, or Broadway theater throughout the Queen City.

Werkin Girls Drag Queen Show

What: Charlotte's No.1 drag queen dinner show

Charlotte's No.1 drag queen dinner show When: Friday, July 18, 2025, and Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. (recurring event)

Friday, July 18, 2025, and Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 7 p.m. (recurring event) Where: 1212 Pecan Ave., Charlotte

1212 Pecan Ave., Charlotte Cost: $36.30

Get ready for glamour, laughter, and unforgettable performances at the Werkin Girls Drag Queen Show. This high-energy drag experience showcases Charlotte's fiercest queens through jaw-dropping lip-syncs, dance numbers, and stunning fashion. Expect nonstop entertainment, dazzling diversity, and fabulous flair. You must be at least 18 to enter and 21 to order alcohol.

Charlotte Knights vs. Durham Bulls

What: Minor League Baseball action with the Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls

Minor League Baseball action with the Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls When: Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.

Friday, July 18, 2025, at 7:04 p.m.; Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 6:05 p.m.; and Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 5:05 p.m. Where: Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte

Truist Field, 324 S. Mint St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $20

The Charlotte Knights host the Durham Bulls for a weekend packed with baseball and fan-friendly promotions. On Friday, July 18, enjoy a postgame fireworks show presented by Truist. Saturday, July 19, is Faith & Family Night, featuring a live concert after the final pitch. Then on Sunday, July 20, celebrate Christmas in July with a special Knights Nutcracker Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

2025 Festival Colombiano Multicultural

What: Celebration of Colombia through music, dance, gastronomy, art, and much more

Celebration of Colombia through music, dance, gastronomy, art, and much more When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, at noon

Saturday, July 19, 2025, at noon Where: First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte

First Ward Park, 301 E. Seventh St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $23.57

The 2025 Festival Colombiano Multicultural brings the vibrant spirit of Colombia to life with a day full of music, dance, food, and art. Enjoy live performances featuring cumbia, vallenato, salsa, and reggaeton, along with delicious traditional cuisine and sweet treats. Explore folk dance, family activities, and an artisan market showcasing handmade Colombian crafts. This dynamic celebration offers a colorful, flavorful journey through Colombian culture and is a must-attend event for all ages.

Other Events

Charlotte's weekend calendar is filled with live music, comedy, and theater. From energetic local bands and nationally touring comedians to a Broadway hit that brings Motown history to the stage, there's entertainment for every interest: