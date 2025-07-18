Bobcat Sets Up $200,000 Engineering Scholarship Program at UNC Charlotte

A new $200,000 fund at UNC Charlotte's William States Lee College of Engineering will give twenty students $3,000 each for tuition costs. The money spans three academic departments, with chances to work at Bobcat facilities.

Students can apply through the university portal if they study in engineering, business, or computing. The funds aim to support bright minds across different fields.

"One [element] in particular is that they started a student development facility here, which we call the Bobcat Innovation Hub, which is located in the portal building," said Robert Keynton, dean of the William States Lee College of Engineering, according to the Niner Times.

At the campus Innovation Hub, five or six students gain work experience each term. Summer, fall, and spring spots stay open for fresh talent.

Work chances stretch beyond campus to Statesville, North Carolina, and even North Dakota. Through the Hub, students team up with skilled engineers worldwide.

"By them being able to go and work in the industry, it gives them real-world experience in learning how a practicing engineer operates in a work environment," Keynton said. "Learning that skill early on is very valuable for the students so that when they transition down the road to permanent employment, it's not going to be an unknown question."

Students use top-notch tools at the Hub - the same ones found at other sites. A dedicated mentor shows them the ropes as they tackle real projects.

The school caught Bobcat's eye thanks to its prime spot and swift growth. Both groups have expanded fast, and Bobcat wanted a partner pushing the bounds of research.