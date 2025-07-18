Federal Cuts Put Families at Risk as Jazz Events Rally Support

A vital aid program faces elimination under new federal rules, putting millions of American families in jeopardy. The Community Services Block Grant currently supports job training, Head Start, and food banks nationwide.

"The community service block grant for close to 60 years has been the engine that provides comprehensive services for low-income families across the country," said Charlotte Area Fund CEO Nicholas Wharton, according to WCCB Charlotte's CW.

At Ballantyne's Amp, the Royal summer jazz series has joined forces with the Charlotte Area Fund. Between musical sets, staff members urge concert-goers to speak up against the funding cuts.

Jazz artist Najee shared his story of success through public programs. "I personally am a product of federally funded programs in New York City. I was a part of the jazz mobile program, which was federally funded," he said.

The July 4 bill threatens to slash vital support networks. Without this funding stream, countless families would lose access to basic necessities. "Not only does it provide direct services like food, nutrition, workforce development programs, helping families to become economically self-sufficient, without those programs, it would be devastating for families," Wharton said.

Najee stressed the impact on tomorrow's talent. "So to take that away, I think we're taking away a piece of our future, which we do not want to see happen," he said.

The public can take action now. Wharton spelled out the steps: "You know, you can call your local officials, the Congressmen, and Senators. You can write letters, you can organize, you can have conversations."