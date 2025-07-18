Palm Berries Set To Open New Health-Food Shop in Charlotte Area

A fresh Palm Berries spot will soon welcome customers at 1111 Metropolitan Ave. in Charlotte. This marks their newest addition to the ten existing stores across North Carolina and Virginia.

Owner Lauryn Taylor picked a cozy 1,390-square-foot space, with plans to start serving in early October. "I liked the sense of family that they had going on and that feeling of [being] a small business where it's not so cookie-cutter and straightforward," said Taylor per What Now Charlotte.

The menu stars acai bowls and fresh smoothies. Customers can mix and match ingredients to craft their perfect bowl, while special deals bring new tastes to try.

Step inside to find striking green ceilings above, a warm fireplace, and walls brought to life with hand-painted art. Natural touches and comfortable seats fill the space.

"I'm just excited to have a community in general and have a place where I can bring different types of people in and have a safe space for everyone," Taylor said. "Also, [I'm excited] about getting more people into a health-conscious lifestyle. It's something that changed my life, so being able to provide a place for people to eat healthy foods [is great]."

With nine spots already running in North Carolina and another in Virginia, the brand keeps growing. Taylor sees two more stores in her future, though the where remains up in the air.

The Charlotte spot aims to stay true to its roots. Taylor's connection runs deep: she went to school with the founding family, which drew her to join their venture.