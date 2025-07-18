Partners for Parks Gives $100,000 to Pearl Street Park in Charlotte

A major boost hit Pearl Street Park as $100,000 poured in from Partners for Parks. The funds target upgrades at this vital green space, nestled in one of Charlotte's oldest Black communities.

Since 1996, this nonprofit has watched over gifts for Charlotte's park system. They manage funds for more than 200 spaces. Donors pick specific parks or let their money flow where it's most needed.

"We do it for [the community] and for us," said Rachel Orn, marketing director for Partners for Parks, per The Charlotte Ledger.

Not a single paid worker runs this group: just dedicated volunteers. Support flows from businesses and individual givers who care about green spaces.

When COVID-19 struck, parks became crucial spots for city life. As people sought fresh air and safe spaces, these green areas turned into vital community hubs.

Working with Sustain Charlotte, the group pushes for better park access. Their goal? Making green spaces easy to reach for everyone.

By late 2025, they'll roll out a new way to join in. This membership plan opens doors for more hands-on park involvement.

The group backs Mecklenburg County's park staff in countless ways. From building new play areas to fixing up trails, they keep busy year-round.

Kids get chances too: the group's scholarship program sends young ones to summer park camps across Charlotte.