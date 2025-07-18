ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Saweetie Heats Up Summer With ‘Boffum’

Saweetie’s “Boffum” brings bold energy, catchy beats, and big self-worth vibes ahead of her HELLA PRESSURE EP drop.

Kayla Morgan
Saweetie
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Saweetie is back. On Friday (July 18), the Bay Area rapper released her first solo single of the year, “Boffum,” a slick, energetic track that blends swagger with a strong message about knowing your value.

Produced by hitmaker J. White Did It, the track is built for movement—whether that’s on the dance floor or just walking a little taller. Over a slinky beat, Saweetie delivers sharp bars aimed at confidence and not settling for anything less than what you deserve.

“Rapper, athlete I need ‘boffum’/ Don’t you ask me just get ‘boffum’/ How many on me? Like four of ’em/ I keep a secret no tea I don’t know nothing/ Take a shot, peel off in a four-runner/ All my haters f—ked up, need a Gofundme,” she raps with focus and flair.

First Solo Drop of 2025

While Saweetie has kept a low profile musically this year, “Boffum” marks a shift. It’s her first solo release of 2025 and comes with more news: she’s preparing to drop her long-awaited HELLA PRESSURE EP on August 1 through Warner Records.

The release will also land in the middle of a four-date tour through Australia, giving international fans a chance to see her live as she enters a new era.

Though her debut album Pretty B---- Music remains unreleased, “Boffum” suggests Saweetie is ready to re-establish her voice—strong, clear, and unbothered.

As always, she’s encouraging fans to stay ambitious—and to know what they’re worth. Listen to the full track here (Warning: Explicit Lyrics).

Saweetie
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Eminem’s Female Collaborators: Adding a New Layer to His Intense Delivery
MusicEminem’s Female Collaborators: Adding a New Layer to His Intense DeliveryHeather C. Hudak
GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicGloRilla Album Sales by Region: How Memphis Hometown Support Drove National Market ExpansionBianca Barratt
Recording artist Lizzo perfoms onstage during Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and CommunitiesKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect