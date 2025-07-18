Saweetie Heats Up Summer With ‘Boffum’
Saweetie’s “Boffum” brings bold energy, catchy beats, and big self-worth vibes ahead of her HELLA PRESSURE EP drop.
Saweetie is back. On Friday (July 18), the Bay Area rapper released her first solo single of the year, “Boffum,” a slick, energetic track that blends swagger with a strong message about knowing your value.
Produced by hitmaker J. White Did It, the track is built for movement—whether that’s on the dance floor or just walking a little taller. Over a slinky beat, Saweetie delivers sharp bars aimed at confidence and not settling for anything less than what you deserve.
“Rapper, athlete I need ‘boffum’/ Don’t you ask me just get ‘boffum’/ How many on me? Like four of ’em/ I keep a secret no tea I don’t know nothing/ Take a shot, peel off in a four-runner/ All my haters f—ked up, need a Gofundme,” she raps with focus and flair.
First Solo Drop of 2025
While Saweetie has kept a low profile musically this year, “Boffum” marks a shift. It’s her first solo release of 2025 and comes with more news: she’s preparing to drop her long-awaited HELLA PRESSURE EP on August 1 through Warner Records.
The release will also land in the middle of a four-date tour through Australia, giving international fans a chance to see her live as she enters a new era.
Though her debut album Pretty B---- Music remains unreleased, “Boffum” suggests Saweetie is ready to re-establish her voice—strong, clear, and unbothered.
As always, she’s encouraging fans to stay ambitious—and to know what they’re worth. Listen to the full track here (Warning: Explicit Lyrics).