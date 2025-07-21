Drake’s Revamped ‘Air Drake’ Jet Is a Flying Flex

Drake just gave fans a high-definition peek into his newly renovated “Air Drake”, and let’s just say: it’s not your average private jet. Imagine purple LED lighting, a built-in movie theater, and enough luxury to make a five-star hotel jealous — all at 30,000 feet.

The Promise That Launched a Jet

Drake still can’t believe it happened. “It’s, like, probably one of the craziest moments of my life,” he said. “I actually didn’t believe it until AJ told me, ‘I’ma get you the biggest jet in the game. Out of anybody, it would be you and the President — that’s it.’” That bold promise? It turned into one of the most extravagant planes in music history.

Old Jet, New Vibes

Originally built in 1996 as a cargo freighter, this Boeing 767-300F got a serious glow-up. While the outside still rocks its soft blue cloud-like paint job — a design created with late fashion icon Virgil Abloh — the inside just got a total mood shift.

The previous pink-toned vintage interior is out. In its place? Cool grays, purple lighting, and luxury designed for long flights and big dreams. A mini movie room even made the cut.

Some fans are already guessing the jet’s cooler new tone is a teaser for the aesthetic of Drake’s upcoming album, Iceman.

How Drake Got a Jet for (Basically) Free

Believe it or not, Drake didn’t pay full price for this flying mansion. Thanks to a deal with Cargojet — a Canadian cargo airline — he reportedly didn’t drop a single dollar upfront. The company figured Drake’s massive global reach would give them more exposure than any ad campaign. They were right.

Now, Air Drake is one of the most famous jets in the world — and Cargojet gets name-dropped every time someone talks about it.

What’s It Worth?

The base cost of a Boeing 767 is around $185 million, but Air Drake’s upgrades likely added another $80–100 million. So we’re talking close to $285 million total — and it's not even about packing in passengers. With room for just 30–45 people, the focus is on space, comfort, and pure, unfiltered luxury.

What's Next?