Kehlani’s “Folded” Soars to New Heights as UK Tour Takes Shape

After just one month, "Folded" has shot past all expectations, becoming the standout hit in Kehlani's catalog. The R&B artist now sets sights on UK venues while prepping fresh music.

"I'm pretty sure London might be my biggest market outside of my hometown. It's my hometown, and then it's London," said Kehlani in a breakfast show chat with Capital XTRA.

At Wireless Festival 2025, fans saw magic unfold when Kehlani shared the stage with British sensation kwn on July 11. Their connection sparked during the Crash Tour, where kwn and FLO set the stage for her each night.

The 30-year-old singer expressed how intentional she's been in curating that UK fanbase, stating it always "feels like home." "It was an honour, honestly, the UK gets R&B so well, and I think that was more prevalent than anything. I didn't set out to have a super British tour; these were just two acts that are spearheading incredible music right now," Kehlani shared.

The hit track 'Worst Behaviour' was their first joint effort, and it quickly became a fan favorite that lit up crowds. For kwn, this partnership opened new doors. "It's not even about me popping out. Just getting to watch her, it might be the craziest rise I have ever seen," Kehlani shared about kwn's swift rise.

"Folded" hints at what's next. Despite being released just a month ago, the artist says it's the biggest song of her career so far. The track gives listeners a peek into the sound and style of the upcoming album, which promises fresh twists on Kehlani's signature sound.

The strong UK focus also makes sense. After her home turf, London stands as the artist's most devoted fan base. Each visit to the city feels like returning to familiar ground.