pizza going to the wood oven, short depth of field

A simple kale caesar from Bird Pizzeria has set social media ablaze. Millions watch as content makers rush to copy this Charlotte sensation. The North Carolina spot didn't expect their side dish would catch fire online.

With 4.7 million watchers, Arash Hashemi tried his hand at the dish. Soon after, Frank Campanella posted his take. LOLADAY and NYC TREATS N EATS jumped in too, each adding their spin to the mix.

What makes it special? Fresh-cut kale meets sharp Parmesan, topped with crisp bread bits. Back in October, local food writers caught on first. @cltfoodgirl and @finer_with_thyme spotted gold before the rest.

“We essentially try to balance the amount of greens with just the right amount of dressing,” Bird's co-owner Kerrel Thompson said, according to the Charlotte Observer.

You'll find Bird Pizzeria at 510 E. 15th St. While pizza put them on the map, big names took notice. The New York Times wrote them up. Southern Living sang their praise.

The buzz started when food writer Kris Kornbluth stopped by after a brewery visit. Word spread fast - critics called it Charlotte's finest slice shop.

Times change fast. Now this salad shares the spotlight with their pies. Each day brings new posts as food fans rush to crack the code. The trend keeps growing, jumping from one platform to the next.