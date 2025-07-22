ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Mecklenburg County Rolls Out HOMES Program To Help Homeowners With Rising Housing Costs

A new tax relief plan in Mecklenburg County aims to cut bills for local residents. The HOMES initiative, which stands for Helping Out Mecklenburg homeowners with Economic Support, offers up…

Jim Mayhew

overview of neighborhood

Getty Images Stock Photo

A new tax relief plan in Mecklenburg County aims to cut bills for local residents. The HOMES initiative, which stands for Helping Out Mecklenburg homeowners with Economic Support, offers up to $650 in aid.

"Applicants who meet the criteria will be eligible for grant funds paid toward their tax bill," said Shakira Francis, Community Services Manager, per QC News.

The aid covers more than a third of qualified residents' county taxes. People living in Davidson get extra help: they might receive another $534 in support.

Instead of sending checks to homeowners, the money goes straight to the tax office. This direct payment cuts down what people owe on their main home.

Davidson locals can stack both forms of aid. The town's share knocks off 35% of their Davidson bill, maxing out at $534. Officials round all amounts to the nearest dollar for simplicity.

Speed matters: early applicants have the best shot at getting help. Once the money runs out, the program stops.

Want to know if you qualify? Pick up the phone and dial 980-314-4663, or check the county's online site for details.

Mecklenburg Countyreal estate
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control
Local NewsAnimal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & ControlRandi Moultrie
Novant Health To Spend $11M Growing Doctor Training Program in Charlotte
Local NewsNovant Health To Spend $11M Growing Doctor Training Program in CharlotteJim Mayhew
North Carolina’s $3.2 Billion I-77 Project Meets Resistance From Locals
Local NewsNorth Carolina’s $3.2 Billion I-77 Project Meets Resistance From LocalsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect