Mecklenburg County Rolls Out HOMES Program To Help Homeowners With Rising Housing Costs

A new tax relief plan in Mecklenburg County aims to cut bills for local residents. The HOMES initiative, which stands for Helping Out Mecklenburg homeowners with Economic Support, offers up to $650 in aid.

"Applicants who meet the criteria will be eligible for grant funds paid toward their tax bill," said Shakira Francis, Community Services Manager, per QC News.

The aid covers more than a third of qualified residents' county taxes. People living in Davidson get extra help: they might receive another $534 in support.

Instead of sending checks to homeowners, the money goes straight to the tax office. This direct payment cuts down what people owe on their main home.

Davidson locals can stack both forms of aid. The town's share knocks off 35% of their Davidson bill, maxing out at $534. Officials round all amounts to the nearest dollar for simplicity.

Speed matters: early applicants have the best shot at getting help. Once the money runs out, the program stops.