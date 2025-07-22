Rapper Ca$h Out Reportedly Gets Life Sentence for Sex Trafficking Operation

Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out (Also known as Cash Out)—real name John Michael Hakeem Gibson—isn’t just known for his 2012 hit “Cashin’ Out” anymore. Now, he’s making headlines for a very different reason: running a sex trafficking ring that landed him and two family members in prison for decades.

On Friday, July 18, Gibson was found guilty of 12 charges, including racketeering, sex trafficking, rape, and aggravated sodomy. The trial lasted a month, and prosecutors argued he led a violent criminal enterprise that used social media to trick and then trap women into commercial sex work.

According to court records reported by 11Alive, the re-indictment stated that Gibson “…through the use of deception and then coercion, enticed and recruited women from social media platforms to engage in commercial sexual activity.”

Though prosecutors originally offered him a 25-year plea deal, Ca$h Out rejected it. He wanted his day in court—and he got it. On Monday, the judge sentenced him to life in prison, plus 70 additional years. He must also register as a sex offender in Georgia and is banned from contacting victims or going near certain Atlanta areas, including the Fulton Industrial Blvd. corridor.

Even after being found guilty, Gibson denied the charges. He told the courtroom the jury had made the “wrong judgment” and even claimed he was being framed, saying, “Jesus was framed too.”

But the jury wasn’t just convinced of his guilt—they also found his family members guilty of helping him run the operation.

His mother, Linda Smith—known as “Mama Ca$h Out” or Morenika Vinnie—was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 for racketeering and 10 for trafficking. She’ll serve the time at the same time (what the courts call “concurrently”), according to WSB-TV.

His cousin, Tyrone Taylor, was also given a life sentence. He was found guilty of rape and aggravated sodomy, and received an extra 60 years for trafficking, false imprisonment, assault, and drug possession.

Both Smith and Taylor must register as sex offenders and are banned from contacting victims or going near key addresses linked to the crimes.

Victims and their families gave powerful testimony during sentencing. One survivor told the court, “For the rest of my life, I will fear that he will kill me, all because I wouldn’t do what he wanted me to do.”

Another family member said Ca$h Out “literally stole the souls of all the women they victimized.”

Some survivors now live with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and other long-term trauma. Prosecutors called the family's actions “diabolical” and said they represent “the very worst of human behavior,” as reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.