Robbie Pardlo, Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer, Dies at 46

The music world lost City High's lead singer Robbie Pardlo on July 17 in Willingboro, New Jersey. A spokesperson shared the news with TMZ, stating that he died "surrounded by his family and close friends," leaving behind a legendary musical legacy.

His brother Gregory Pardlo spoke to PEOPLE, saying, "I've been taking shelter in the love of family and in my brother's memory. Even with his body covered in tattoos and the streetwise tough guy persona he cultivated, my little brother will always be a sweet, goofy kid in my eyes."

In 2001, Pardlo shot to stardom when City High's "What Would You Do?" reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track earned them a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 2002.

Friend and musician Monica Elam wrote on social media, as reported by Soap Central: "I am at a loss for words... My heart is truly broken. My Lil Bro, artist and friend, the purest soul you would ever meet."

She went on to share that the deceased would often ask her: "Hey sis, how did I sound, did you like the song, did I do good?" and ended the tribute writing, "Well, Robbie, all I can say now is, Well Done. Rest well. I will love you forever."

His musical gifts shone early. Pardlo backed Whitney Houston on her 1999 hit "My Love Is Your Love," which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2001, City High's debut album reached No. 34 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA a few months later. Their single "Caramel," featuring Eve, climbed to spot 18.

After the group split in 2003, Pardlo joined First Take and worked with stars Whitney Houston and Lil Kim. His 2010 appearance on A&E's Intervention shed light on his battles with alcohol after the band's end.

A classmate from Willingboro High, Sharon Cleveland, recalled: "I met Robbie in choir/music class at Willingboro High in the 90s. One day while singing, he turned around, looked at me and said, 'Oh so you don't talk much, but you sing, ok, I hear you,'" revealing that they became friends that day.