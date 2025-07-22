Three New Stores Open at Concord Mills, North Carolina’s Largest Outlet Mall

Recently, new changes have been introduced to Concord Mills, North Carolina's largest mall, which has added fresh spots for shoppers. A new Starbucks, the first U.S. store of Juicy Body Goddess, and an updated Dave & Buster's now greet visitors.

"Each new retailer reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving alongside our guests," said Sarah Scire, according to WBTV.

Shoppers can find the Starbucks near Entry 3, right across from Primark. The plus-size brand Juicy Body Goddess picked a spot between AMC's movie theater and Sun & Ski for its first brick-and-mortar store in the country.

After months of work, Dave & Buster's shows off big changes. Players can now try darts, grab a game of shuffleboard, or test their skills on a human crane. New bowling lanes add to the fun, while updated food options and party rooms round out the makeover.

More changes are coming. A Gap Outlet will open its doors across from where people eat in September.

Want to visit? Head northeast from Charlotte to where I-85 meets Bruton Smith Boulevard. You'll find big names like Bass Pro Shops, LEGO, and Michael Kors among the stores.