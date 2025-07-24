Microphone Mayhem: Cardi B Sued Over Las Vegas Incident

What was supposed to be a fun night out during her first solo trip to Las Vegas turned into something much more serious for one Ohio woman. She is now suing rapper Cardi B, claiming a microphone hit her the artist threw during a live performance at Drai’s Beachclub on July 29, 2023.

According to the complaint filed in Clark County, Nevada, the woman (as reported by PEOPLE) identified only as Jane Doe, attended Cardi’s show on a hot summer night. She says the rapper, performing under “visibly high-temperature conditions,” encouraged the audience to splash water on her. In a clip that went viral at the time, Cardi can be seen telling the crowd,

“Splash me down. That s--- feel good. Put that s--- in my p----y, b----. Come on.”

Doe claims Cardi made repeated gestures and statements that gave the impression fans were welcome to throw water. She also notes that the rapper poured water on herself during the performance and danced in response to being splashed.

In that environment, Doe says she joined in by lightly tossing a small portion of her drink toward the stage, just like others around her. But according to the lawsuit, Cardi reacted with sudden anger and, without warning, threw her microphone “forcefully” into the crowd, striking Doe directly.

According to the report, Doe alleges the impact caused physical injury and emotional distress. The complaint describes the act as “excessive” and “disproportionate,” particularly because it happened in a public setting and quickly gained online attention. She also claims the incident resulted in ongoing harassment and reputational damage.

To make matters worse, the same microphone allegedly involved in the incident was later auctioned off for nearly $99,000. Doe says that decision only deepened her emotional distress.

She’s now suing Cardi for assault, battery, and negligence. The lawsuit also names Drai’s Management Group, claiming the venue should have known Cardi B might engage in similar behavior. As part of the complaint, Doe references another incident from the night before at the same venue, where Cardi reportedly threw a microphone at a DJ who was cutting her songs short.

In a public statement provided to PEOPLE, Doe said, “What has been written off as a joke by many people is actually a traumatic experience that has significantly impacted my well-being and quality of life. I am seeking justice in the hopes of holding Cardi B accountable for her misdeeds, as no celebrity is above the law.”

Cardi B’s attorney, Drew Findling, reportedly rsponded by calling the case a money grab:

“The filing of a civil case against Ms. Almanzar regarding the two year old microphone incident is a transparent and pitiful attempted financial shakedown,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but apparently the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up.”