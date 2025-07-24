New Indian Market Near Charlotte Serves Complete Meals Under $40

A fresh Indian dining spot has opened at Triveni Supermarket in Tega Cay, South Carolina. Two can eat well here for under $40. The business mixes quick dining with grocery shopping.

Find it at 1160 Stonecrest Blvd., minutes from Charlotte's Steele Creek area. The menu spans from morning bites to spiced curries, crisp dosas, fragrant biryanis, and zesty Indo-Chinese food.

"The dishes come to your table in paper plates and bowls on plastic trays. But there's plenty of flavor and adventurous dishes to try that may be a little out of your regular routine, including vegetarian options," said Heidi Finley per the Charlotte Observer.

The prices won't strain your budget. Rich butter chicken with rice costs $12.99. A crispy onion masala dosa runs $9.99, paired with three sauces: fresh green chutney, hot broth, and aromatic cumin sauce. Three hot samosas with chutney cost $4.99.

Thirsty? Water bottles cost 99 cents, while spiced masala tea steams at $1.99. Free water sits ready at a self-serve spot.

Sweet treats fill the dessert case. Pick from pistachio, Oreo, red velvet, mango, or Irish coffee cakes. Each slice costs $4.89 with tax.

Want it all? Two can feast on butter chicken, dosa, samosas, drinks, and cake for $38.63 after tax. No tips needed here.