This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 24

July 24 is a day that stands out in hip-hop and R&B history. One prominent American R&B singer celebrating her birthday on this day is Jennifer Lopez, who was born in 1969. After rising to prominence as an actress in the 1990s, she got her big break in music with her 1999 debut album, On the 6.

Also celebrating a birthday is the American rapper Elijah the Boy, born in 1996. He initially received attention for his viral hit, “Ten Toes Freestyle.” The Bronx native has also released several other popular songs, including “Fake Love” and “I Know.”

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Numerous influential hip-hop and R&B albums came out on this day:

1990: Masta Ace released his debut album, Take a Look Around. While the record failed to chart on the Billboard 200, it reached No. 38 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

July 24 is remembered for the numerous cultural moments, including:

1964: Motown legend Marvin Gaye recorded “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).” The fifth single from his album of the same title, the song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the R&B Singles chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This day has also been marked by upheavals in the lives of some of the industry's biggest stars:

1996: G-funk rapper Warren G was arrested for firearm possession and suspicion of involvement in a shooting that occurred earlier in the month. The “Regulate” hitmaker was released after posting a $10,000 bail.

