2 Chainz Drops Red Clay Short Film Trailer Featuring Big-Name Artists

The trailer for Red Clay hit screens on July 22, with 2 Chainz and Omar Epps teaming up as writers. The film's soundtrack packs a punch with music by The Isley Brothers, Lil Yachty, and Ne-Yo.

"I tell stories through my music, always hoping people feel empowered to overcome anything. Red Clay is an extension of that, said 2 Chainz, who's very well-known as one of Atlanta's prominent hip-hop artists, according to Variety.

"Atlanta is full of resilience, and bringing Nook and Bub's story to life — everyday folks fighting to survive — means everything to me. Creating this with Omar Epps was truly legendary," the Atlanta native added.

Set in 2003 Atlanta, the film tracks the life of teen Nook, brought to life by Christopher A'mmanuel. He watches over his brother while their mom battles addiction. The cast shines with actors Rutina Wesley and Jaylan Ragin.

Director Christian Nolan Jones, who earned the short best film and the Georgia Short Award at the 2023 Atlanta Film Festival, also takes the helm behind the camera.

After its first showing at the Atlanta Film Festival earlier in May, the film now seeks spots at festivals worldwide. The buzz keeps building.

Four tracks stand out on the soundtrack: a collaboration with The Isley Brothers called "The ATL Experience," Lil Yachty's "Sista Wives," Ne-Yo's "Not the Same," and the stirring "I Wanna Win."

Through raw storytelling, the film shows kids pushing through life in tough neighborhoods. Their daily battles with empty pockets and family addiction take center stage.

"My inspiration to write this film came from the need to unpack brutal truths, and showcase the complexities of why black and brown communities normalize trauma," expressed co-writer Epps, as reported by Variety. "It's my hope to inspire conversations which motivate people to have more grace and compassion towards one another, he continued.

This isn't 2 Chainz's first time venturing into the acting industry. He acted in the 2022 movie, The Enforcer, and the TV series BMF. Can't wait to see what his written play looks like on screen?