Jay-Z Pushes for Caesars Casino in New York’s Times Square

Jay-Z is lending his influence to a high-stakes effort to bring a Caesars Palace casino to the center of New York City: Times Square.

According to Baller Alert, the rapper and businessman spoke at a recent committee hearing alongside representatives from Roc Nation, SL Green, and Caesars Entertainment as they compete for one of three downstate casino licenses in New York. About forty-four minutes into the hearing, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez introduced Jay-Z, who spoke about the project and its impact across boroughs, calling it a vision of what “New York really looks like.”

Jay-Z said he “came up through sports and entertainment” and described Times Square as the “perfect place” for the proposed Caesars Palace, even though the original resort is in Paradise, Nevada. He added, “I’m trying to reserve myself — it’s a very good idea,” and called the plan a “very good alignment for us to fulfill the promise of Times Square.”

The proposal from Roc Nation, SL Green, and Caesars would transform the office building at 1515 Broadway into a nearly 1,000-room five-star hotel. The space would include global restaurants, a wellness retreat, gaming areas, and nightlife venues. Backers say the project would bring over $7 billion in taxes, $26.7 billion to local businesses, and create more than 3,000 construction jobs and 3,800 permanent positions.

But not everyone is on board.

According to a report from Complex, opponents gathered on Friday, July 25th, in Father Duffy Square, chanting “Broadway is not backing down.” The No Times Square Casino coalition said, “This casino’s developers don’t care about improving this neighborhood,” arguing that major companies like SL Green and Caesars “can continue to promise millions of dollars to buy a veneer of support.”

As reported by Casino.org, Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, said Times Square’s theater district offers a different kind of value. “The over 14 million attendees we had on Broadway prove that we don’t need a casino to bring this neighborhood back.”

In a statement responding to the concerns, Caesars said, “Caesars Palace Times Square will deliver more than $250 million in community benefits … as well as 9,000 new good paying union jobs for New Yorkers.” The company also promised monthly job fairs aimed at members of Actors’ Equity Association and Musicians Local 802.