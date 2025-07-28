The Weeknd Gets Key to Toronto and a Whole Weekend in His Name

ContestsEvents
The Weeknd (known off-stage as Abel Tesfaye) has officially taken over his old stomping grounds. On Saturday, July 26, he was awarded the Key to the City of Toronto, plus a new holiday in his honor: The Weeknd Weekend.

The Grammy-winning singer, who grew up in Scarborough and went to Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, is being recognized for the major ways he’s giving back.

“Born in Toronto, Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye represents the best of our city,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “From Scarborough to the global stage, he has reshaped modern R&B music as a multi-platinum, Diamond-certified artist while using his platform to create a lasting impact for Toronto and around the world."

The private ceremony included youth from the Boys & Girls Club of West Scarborough and students from The Weeknd’s old high school.

He’s planning to revamp the school’s basketball court, build a sensory room for students with developmental disabilities, and bring a mobile recording studio to the local Boys & Girls Club — plus even more creative spaces for music and dance.

“I’m deeply honored to receive the Key to the City,” The Weeknd said in a statement. “It feels good to be home. Toronto is where I found my voice, and I’m committed to helping the next generation find theirs."

Since 2020, the superstar has donated more than $10 million to humanitarian causes, and while he’s hinted that his famous persona might eventually retire, music still calls to him.

“I don’t think I can stop doing that,” he told Variety earlier this year. “But everything needs to feel like a challenge. And for me right now, the Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered.”

Toronto seems to agree, and now, they’ve handed him the key.

