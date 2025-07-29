Animal Rescue Mission with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Meet Koda! This 8 year old, male, brown and white boxer is looking for a home. May need to be the only dog in the home

Has made progress with his behavior with other/around dogs and would benefit from an adopter who can understand and continue to work with him. Wiith a lot of time and love, he has been able to regain trust in humans. Koda is very sweet and learns something new every day. Contact: wvaldivi@yahoo.com