Animal Rescue Mission with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Animal Rescue Mission with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Randi Moultrie

Meet Koda! This 8 year old, male, brown and white boxer is looking for a home. May need to be the only dog in the home

Has made progress with his behavior with other/around dogs and would benefit from an adopter who can understand and continue to work with him. Wiith a lot of time and love, he has been able to regain trust in humans. Koda is very sweet and learns something new every day. Contact: wvaldivi@yahoo.com

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post animals available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend!

Daphne is a gentle with a heart full of love and a soul ready to find her perfect family.

Daphne gets along great with foster cat—she’s made a best friend out of her feline foster sibling! However, slow intros are always recommended. She loves cuddling up right against her person, offering endless snuggles and warmth. Whether in an apartment or house, Daphne will thrive in a calm, loving environment where she can settle and enjoy her golden years. Interested? Contact: imkendalldean@gmail.com
Meet Mouse! This 4 year old, spayed, 8lb. white and brown tabby is looking for a home. Mouse is the sweetest and most playful little kitty. She has a "sweet and sour" attitude and knows how to make things interesting. She will chase her favorite toys by day and curl up on the couch with you by night. She's always ready for fun and affection and gets along with our lazy dog. Contact the foster at: youngrosie75@gmail.com.
Meet Koda! This 8 year old, male, brown and white boxer is looking for a home. May need to be the only dog in the home

Has made progress with his behavior with other/around dogs and would benefit from an adopter who can understand and continue to work with him. Wiith a lot of time and love, he has been able to regain trust in humans. Koda is very sweet and learns something new every day. Contact: wvaldivi@yahoo.com
Meet Fawn! This female, brown tabby, is looking for a home. Contact my foster at: Sladjana.bjelac@gmail.com
Meet Grape! Grape a spicy Catahoula Leopard dog mix. Grape has exhibited some strong resource guarding of her food towards people and dogs. We have been working with her and she has come a long way, but will definitely need more work with her new family. She is going to need somebody that is going to invest in behavior modification training. Due to this behavior, we are looking for an experienced adopter. Contact: planetpup704@gmail.com
Meet Alli! Looking for a dog who’s part couch potato, part trailblazer, and 100% sweetheart? Meet Alli, the brindle beauty who’s been stealing hearts everywhere she goes — from hiking trails to park benches to the passenger seat of your car. Contact: mmczipo@gmail.com
Randi Moultrie
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
