Animal Rescue Mission with Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control
Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group…
Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help the Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post animals available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact Charlotte Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control about an individual animal you see and begin your journey to adopting your next furry friend!
Daphne gets along great with foster cat—she’s made a best friend out of her feline foster sibling! However, slow intros are always recommended. She loves cuddling up right against her person, offering endless snuggles and warmth. Whether in an apartment or house, Daphne will thrive in a calm, loving environment where she can settle and enjoy her golden years. Interested? Contact: imkendalldean@gmail.com
Has made progress with his behavior with other/around dogs and would benefit from an adopter who can understand and continue to work with him. Wiith a lot of time and love, he has been able to regain trust in humans. Koda is very sweet and learns something new every day. Contact: wvaldivi@yahoo.com
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!