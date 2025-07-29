Charlotte Convention Center Smashes Hotel Booking Goals by 60%, Lands Major Events

Bookings at the Charlotte Convention Center shot past 250,000 hotel nights this year, crushing targets through June. Two big summer gatherings brought 20,000 visitors to the city streets.

"What we're seeing is the result of years of strategic relationship-building," said CRVA Vice President of Sales Mike Butts, according to WBTV. "Groups like the NAACP and Mary Kay could choose anywhere, but they chose Charlotte. That speaks volumes about our city's reputation and readiness as a convention destination."

The NAACP drew 9,000 guests in July. Mary Kay followed with 11,000 visitors at their yearly meeting. Construction at the Dallas center pushed the Texas company to pick North Carolina's main hub.

"Oh my gosh, Charlotte is the most charming city. It is Texas-friendly... You'll have the most walkable city that I've been to in a long time. You feel safe. People say hi to you on the street, and the restaurants are delicious," said Mary Kay Sales Force Development Manager Stacy Freund to WBTV.

The shift marks a big change from banking's grip on the city. City Councilmember Malcolm Graham told WBTV: "Charlotte aims to catch the eye of groups worldwide for meetings and fun."

Next year's schedule packs in 40-plus trade shows and gatherings. Healthcare risk pros will fill the halls at the ASHRM 2025 Annual Meeting come September.

Officials want fresh upgrades to keep winning bids. Their wish list includes new places to stay and fixes for the Spectrum Arena, Bojangles Complex, and NASCAR Hall of Fame.