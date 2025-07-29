Free Music Festival Brings 80s and 90s Hits to Fort Mill Amphitheater

Brilliant skies over and reflected in the Catawba River in York County, South Carolina

A blast of retro music hits Fort Mill's Walter Elisha Park on Aug. 1. The free festival runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with bands playing hits that defined two decades.

Rock the 90s Tribute Band starts the night at 6:00 p.m.. At 7:30 p.m., Guardians of the Jukebox takes over with 80s classics. Giant screens flash vintage ads and music clips throughout both sets.

The show takes place at the Fort Mill Amphitheater. Bring chairs or blankets: there's plenty of grass seating.

Eight vendors will serve food at the event. VooDoo Wing Co. brings the heat, while King of Fire Pizza bakes fresh pies. Auntie Anne's offers their classic pretzels. Thirsty? Pick between Ken's Famous Italian Ice and Big Time Boba.

While bands play their sets, screens light up with old MTV clips and movie scenes. Each video matches the music playing on stage, creating a time-warp effect.

Sweet-toothed music fans can visit DonutNV or cool off at Pelican's Snoballs. From quick snacks to full dinners, the food options cover all tastes.

Visit www.FortMillSC.gov for event details. The site lists parking spots and what to pack.

Past shows at this park drew big crowds. The wide-open space lets groups stake out spots without feeling cramped.

Each band plays a full 90-minute set. The mix spans two decades of hits, from power ballads to pop anthems.